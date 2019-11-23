Palace lose it late against Liverpool

November 23 2019
Crystal Palace went down to a 2-1 defeat at home to league leaders Liverpool.
It was Palace's fourth defeat in five matches during a difficult run of games against top-six sides, but they deserved more from this game.
Roy Hodgson's men thought they had taken the lead just before the break when James Tomkins headed in Luka Milivojevic's free-kick at the back post. But after a VAR check, it was ruled out as Jordan Ayew was adjudged to have fouled Dejan Lovren.
Four minutes into the second half, Sadio Mane grabbed the opener for Liverpool with a shot that went in off both posts that Patrick van Aanholt failed to hack off the line.
Palace equalised in the 82nd minute with a well-worked team goal involving substitute Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend who set up Wilfried Zaha to slot home from six yards.
But Roberto Firmino snatched a winner three minutes later as the Palace defence were unable to clear the danger from a Reds corner.
Zaha then fluffed an excellent opportunity to notch another equaliser when he fired over from close range.
Palace: Guaita, Ward (Kelly 70), Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyate (Schlupp 72), McArthur, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew (Benteke 78).
Not used: Hennessey, Dann, McCarthy, Meyer.
Liverpool: Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Origi 65), Henderson (Milner 81), Firmino (Gomez 90), Mane.
Not used: Adrian, Keita, Salah, Lallana.
