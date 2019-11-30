Palace get back to winning ways at Burnley

November 30 2019
Crystal Palace ended their losing run with a 2-0 win away at Burnley.
The Eagles had not tasted victory since beating West Ham on October 5, and this three points moves them up to 10th place.
Wilfried Zaha fired the opening goal in first-half stoppage time with a powerful left-foot drive that Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope failed to block at his near post.
Chris Wood skied a fine opportunity over the bar for Burnley in the second half with just Vicente Guaita to beat after Luka Milivojevic had given the ball away.
Palace substitute Jeffrey Schlupp made it 2-0 on 78 minutes with a low finish after capitalising on defender Ben Mee's fluffed clearance.
Guaita produced an excellent one-handed stop keep out Chris Wood near the end to claim a much-needed clean sheet.
Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Dann (Sakho 60), Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Townsend (Schlupp 76), Zaha, Ayew (Benteke 81).
Not used: Hennessey, Riedewald, Camarasa, McCarthy.
Burnley: Pope, Taylor (Pieters 37), Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley, McNeil, Cork, Brady, Hendrick, Wood, Barnes (Rodriguez 63).
Not used: Lowton, Drinkwater, Gibson, Hart, Lennon.
