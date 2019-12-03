Schlupp pops Cherries with solo strike

December 3 2019

Ten-man Crystal Palace claimed a deserved 1-0 win at home to AFC Bournemouth.

The Eagles lost centre half Mamamdou Sakho  making his first league start since September  to a red card in the 19th minute after a high tackle on Adam Smith.

They were dealt a further blow when left-back Patrick van Aanholt had to go off with what looked like a hamstring injury 10 minutes later.

The makeshift back four with Cheikhou Kouyate dropping back to centre half were able to cope well with Bournemouth's limited chances.

And Palace snatched the only goal of the game in the 76th minute when substitute Jeffrey Schlupp ripped through the Cherries defence before blasting in a low shot for his second consecutive goal.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt (Schlupp 29), McArthur, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Townsend (McCarthy 45), Zaha, Ayew.

Not used: Hennessey, Riedewald, Camarasa, Wickham, Benteke.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Rico (Francis 64), Ake, Mepham, Smith, Lerma, Groeneveld (Fraser 64), Billing, H.Wilson, Solanke, C.Wilson.

Not used: Boruc, Gosling, Cook, Stacey, Simpson.

