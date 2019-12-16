Injury-hit Palace record derby draw

December 16 2019

Crystal Palace claimed a battling 1-1 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Eagles, who had six first-team players sidelined, failed to muster a shot on goal as Brighton completely dominated the opening period.

Aaron Mooy, Yves Bissouma and Pascal Gross all attempted efforts from long range but saw no way past Palace stopper Vicente Guaita.

The south coast club had an appeal for a penalty denied after makeshift left-back Jairo Riedewald caught Martin Montoya in the area, but VAR did not agree after a long review.

Neal Maupay put Brighton into a deserved lead in the 54th by lashing into the top corner following a good passing move.

Although a Christian Benteke cross hit the crossbar, Brighton squandered even more chances to increase their lead.

However, Palace got on level terms in the 70th minute thanks to a superb Wilfried Zaha finish.

James Tomkins nodded Luka Milivojevic's pass down to Zaha, who took a couple of touches before blasting a left-foot shot into the roof of the net.

Palace looked more like snatching a winner at the end but had to settle for a point as they move up to ninth in the table.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald (McCarthy 45), Tomkins, Dann, Kelly, McArthur, Kouyate (Meyer 66), Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

Not used: Hennessey, Woods, Mitchell, Camarasa, Wickham.

Brighton: Ryan, Burn, Dunk, Webster, Bissouma (Duffy 84), Montoya, Mooy, Propper, Trossard (Alzate 84), Maupay, Gross (Bernardo 90).

Not used: Button, Jahanbakhsh, Schelotto, Murray.

