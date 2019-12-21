Palace lost by the odd goal at Newcastle

December 21 2019

Crystal Palace were defeated 1-0 in a drab game away to Newcastle United.

A lacklustre contest was heading for a goalless draw before Newcastle snatched a winner late on through Miguel Almiron.

Palace had the best chance of the first half when Toon goalkeeper Martin Dubravka saved Wilfried Zaha's low shot.

Dubravka denied Palace again with saves from Christian Benteke and James McArthur after the break.

But the Eagles were made to pay for their missed chances as Almiron notched his first Newcastle goal in the 83rd minute by smashing in Andy Carroll's knock down.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Kouyate, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, McArthur (Meyer 86), Milivojevic, Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Not Used: Hennessey, Woods, Daly, Pierrick, Riedewald, Wickham.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Dummett, Fernandez, Schar, Manquillo, Joelinton (Gayle 77), Hayden (S Longstaff 64), Shelvey, Almiron (Yedlin 90), Lejeune, Carroll.

Not Used: Darlow, Krafth, M Longstaff, Atsu.

