Palace nail Hammers with late derby victory

December 26 2019

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew's brilliant 90th-minute winner sealed a deserved victory for Roy Hodgson's Palace.

Both sides cancelled each other out in a rather damp first half of this London derby.

Palace started the second half well with an Ayew shot saved by Roberto and Luka Milivojevic fired just over.

But West Ham took the lead against the tun of play in the 57th minute with a Robert Snodgrass strike just inside the area.

Cheikhou Kouyate then equalised against his old club in the 68th minute by volleying in Ayew's knock down from James McArthur's cross.

The Eagles pressed for the winner with substitute Connor Wickham fluffing a one-on-one with Roberto.

Meanwhile, Jairo Riedewald  on for the injured Patrick van Aanholt  made a goal-saving block from Snodgrass.

But Palace got the winner right at the end with a fantastic goal from Ayew. The striker slalomed his way past three Hammers defenders on the edge of the area before neatly chipping Roberto to score.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Sakho, Tomkins, Van Aanholt (Riedewald 65), Kouyate (McCarthy 88), Meyer (Wickham 75), McArthur, Milivojevic, Zaha, Ayew.

Not used: Hennessey, Woods, Camarasa, Pierrick.

West Ham: Roberto, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Fornals (Lanzini 58), Rice, Noble, Snodgrass (Ajeti 90), Haller (Anderson 75), Antonio.

Not used: Anang, Diop, Masuaku, Sanchez.

