Palace and Saints share the spoils

December 28 2019

Crystal Palace claimed an away point with a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

They found themselves on the wrong side of a harsh VAR decision just before the break when Max Meyer converted an excellent team goal.

However, the video officials deemed Wilfried Zaha to be just millimetres offside when he crossed the ball to Meyer.

James Tomkins put the Eagles ahead in the 50th minute by heading Luka Milivojevic's free-kick in off the bar.

But Martin Kelly gifted the hosts a goal with a terrible pass back to Tomkins which allowed Danny Ings to score past Vicente Guaita on 74 minutes.

The Spanish keeper then kept Palace in the game with a number of fine stops as Saints pressed for the winner but the game ended all square.

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Boufal (Armstrong 68), Redmond, Adams (Djenepo 64), Ings.

Not used: Gunn, Yoshida, Vestergaard, Romeu, Smallbone.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald, McArthur, Milivojevic, McCarthy, Meyer (Kouyate 82), Ayew, Zaha.

Not used: Hennessey, Woods, Daly, Camarasa, Pierrick, Wickham.

