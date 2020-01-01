Eagles snatch their first point of the decade

January 1 2020

Crystal Palaces first game of 2020 ends in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Roy Hodgson named an unchanged lineup from the draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Luka Milivojevic had the Eagles' first chance with a deflected shot within the first minute of the match.

It was bottom side Norwich though that went ahead when Todd Cantwell fired home from close range in the fifth minute.

At half time Mamadou Sakho was forced off with a hamstring strain, and was replaced by Cheikhou Kouyate.

With the Eagles struggling to find an equaliser Hodgson made a tactical switch on 60 minutes, bringing on Connor Wickham for Max Meyer.

Norwich almost doubled their lead in the 74th minute when Kenny McLean's shot hit the crossbar and bounced away.

18-year-old Brandon Pierrick made his debut for the Eagles replacing Martin Kelly with eight minutes to go.

Pierrick then had a hand in the lead up to Palace's equaliser four minutes later. His hold up play and pass out to Wilfried Zaha, resulted in a powerful cross by the Ivorian, and Wickham stretched out a leg to slot the ball home from two yards out.

The goal was originally cancelled out for offside, but like Palaces late strike against West Ham back in October it was ruled as onside after a VAR check.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly (Pierrick, 83), Tomkins, Sakho (Kouyaté, 45), Riedewald, Meyer (Wickham, 60), McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha, Ayew

Norwich: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey (Idah, 90), Vrancic, Buendía, McLean, Cantwell (Hernández, 78), Pukki (Stiepermann, 83)

