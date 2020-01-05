Palace shocked by Derby in FA Cup

January 5 2020

Ten-man Crystal Palace crashed out of the FA Cup at the third round stage by losing 1-0 at home to Derby County.

Palace were knocked out of the cup at the first hurdle to lower league opposition for the second time this season after their humbling by Colchester United in the Carabao Cup.

Derby netted the only goal of the game in the 32nd minute when striker Chris Martin evaded Martin Kelly and turned in Jayden Bogle's cross from the left.

Palace went down to 10 men in the 63rd minute after Luka Milivojevic was sent off for violent conduct.

The Eagles skipper was initially shown a yellow card after a tussle with Derby's Tom Huddlestone. But in a first for English football, referee Michael Oliver consulted the pitch-side monitor and upgraded the card to red after he was given the nod by the VAR officials.

The Championship side almost added a second goal at the end of the game but Martyn Waghorn's shot struck the post with Wayne Hennessey beaten.

Palace: Hennessey, Riedewald (Woods 75), Cahill, Kouyate, Kelly, Meyer (McArthur 39), Milivojevic, McCarthy, Ayew, Wickham, Pierrick (Tomkins 72).

Not used: Henderson, Kirby, McGregor, Daly.

Derby: Roos, Forsyth, Lawrence, Davies, Bogle, Sibley (Waghorn 90), Rooney, Huddlestone (Bird 75), Malone, Whittaker (Holmes 72), Martin.

Not used: Wisdom, Jozefzoon, Knight, Ravas.

