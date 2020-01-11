Palace claim derby draw against Gunners

January 11 2020

Crystal Palace came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to 10-man Arsenal.

The Eagles have now gone four successive league matches without defeat against Arsenal for the first time after a 2-2 earlier in the season.

Arsenal had the better of the opening exchanges and went ahead after 12 minutes when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished off a well-worked team goal.

But Palace worked their way back into the game and were rewarded with a Jordan Ayew equaliser nine minutes after the break when his shot took a big deflection off David Luiz and into the net.

Centre half Luiz almost atoned for his error by nodding a corner onto the roof of the net.

The Gunners went down to 10 men in the 67th minute after the video assistant referee sent off Aubameyang for a reckless foul on Max Meyer by the touchline after he was initially shown a yellow by referee Paul Tierney.

James Tomkins, who was captain in the absence of the banned Luka Milivojevic, had a header cleared off the line.

Eagles keeper Vicente Guaita then made an excellent save from Nicolas Pepe onto the post with a subsequent dive at the feet of Alexandre Lacazette to keep the scores level.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly, McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyate, Meyer (Tosun 68), Zaha, Ayew.

Not used: Hennessey, Dann, Wickham, Woods, Kirby, Pierrick.

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Torreira (Guendouzi 45), Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil (Martinelli 70), Aubameyang, Lacazette (Nelson 90).

Not used: Martinez, Holding, Willock, Saka.

