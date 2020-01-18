Palace claim hard-fought draw at Man City

January 18 2020

Crystal Palace snatched a last-minute goal to draw 2-2 at Manchester City.

The result leaves Roy Hodgson's side with just one defeat in the last 10 games as they push for a top-half finish.

Palace were under the cosh for the vast majority of the opening period but defended in resolute style.

The underside of the crossbar saved them from going a goal down from Kevin de Bruyne's excellent long-range free-kick.

But Palace were denied what seemed like a clear-cut penalty after John Stones shoved Wilfried Zaha to the floor in the area. Referee Graham Scott didn't agree and he was backed up by VAR.

Six minutes before the break, the Eagles took a shock lead from a rare foray forward. James McArthur's corner was headed back across the six-yard box by Gary Cahill and Cenk Tosun nodded in his first goal for the club.

After the interval, referee Scott awarded City a spot-kick for a Jairo Riedewald handball off Joao Cancelo's cross. But VAR overturned his verdict when replays showed the ball came off his foot first.

Sergio Aguero finally notched City's equaliser in the 82nd minute after their constant pressure by diverting home Gabriel Jesus' inch-perfect delivery from the left.

Five minutes later, he looked like he had given City all three points when he headed Benjamin Mendy's centre beyond a sprawling Vicente Guaita.

But this Palace team does not know when they are beaten and they grabbed a second goal in the last minute. Zaha stormed down the left wing and his low cross was turned into his own net by Fernandinho under pressure from sub Connor Wickham.

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy, De Bruyne, Gündogan, D Silva (Jesus 61), B Silva (Mahrez 73), Sterling (Rodri 87), Aguero.

Not used: Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Foden.

Palace: Guaita, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Riedewald (Ward 87), McCarthy, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Tosun (Wickham 81).

Not used: Hennessey, Dann, Woods, McGregor, Pierrick.

