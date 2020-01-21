Lacklustre Eagles well beaten by Saints

January 21 2020
Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 at home to Southampton at Selhurst Park.
Roy Hodgson's side put in a disappointing performance just three days after claiming an excellent point at Manchester City.
Nathan Redmond gave the Saints a 22nd-minute lead with a rocket shot from the edge of the box that gave Vicente Guaita no chance.
On-loan Everton striker Cenk Tosun wasted Palace's best chance when he pounced on a defensive error but blasted well over the bar.
Stuart Armstrong then matched teammate Redmond's goal with a stunning strike of his own outside the area three minutes after the break for 2-0.
Palace failed to test former keeper Alex McCarthy in the second half and Southampton had further attempts to increase their lead.
The in-form Saints ended up claiming a deserved win and they jumped over Palace into ninth place, with the Eagles slipping two spots to 11th.
Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly (Ward 62), McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyate (Meyer 62), Zaha, Ayew, Tosun (Wickham 69).
Not used: Hennessey, Dann, McGregor, Pierrick.
Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric (Romeu 22), Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Hojberg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long (Ings 70), Obafemi (Adams 84).
Not used: Gunn, Yoshida, Djenepo, Boufal.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Your XI when everyone is back from injury?
at 12.55pm by Bud
Cenk Tosun
at 12.54pm by cardiff eagle
Cenk Tosun
at 12.52pm by Nicholas91
Cenk Tosun
at 12.41pm by davehuggins
Your XI when everyone is back from injury?
at 12.37pm by Bangell
The moaning about Parish/Hodgson thread
at 12.32pm by PatrickA
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2019 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.