Lacklustre Eagles well beaten by Saints

January 21 2020

Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 at home to Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's side put in a disappointing performance just three days after claiming an excellent point at Manchester City.

Nathan Redmond gave the Saints a 22nd-minute lead with a rocket shot from the edge of the box that gave Vicente Guaita no chance.

On-loan Everton striker Cenk Tosun wasted Palace's best chance when he pounced on a defensive error but blasted well over the bar.

Stuart Armstrong then matched teammate Redmond's goal with a stunning strike of his own outside the area three minutes after the break for 2-0.

Palace failed to test former keeper Alex McCarthy in the second half and Southampton had further attempts to increase their lead.

The in-form Saints ended up claiming a deserved win and they jumped over Palace into ninth place, with the Eagles slipping two spots to 11th.

Palace: Guaita, Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly (Ward 62), McArthur, McCarthy, Kouyate (Meyer 62), Zaha, Ayew, Tosun (Wickham 69).

Not used: Hennessey, Dann, McGregor, Pierrick.

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric (Romeu 22), Vestergaard, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Hojberg, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long (Ings 70), Obafemi (Adams 84).

Not used: Gunn, Yoshida, Djenepo, Boufal.

