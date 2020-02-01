Palace not sharp enough against Blades

February 1 2020

Crystal Palace succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United.

Palace dominated possession but barely threatened Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with Christian Benteke fluffing his chances.

The striker fired a shot into the side-netting then slid in too late to divert Jordan Ayew's low cross, while after the break his weak effort was easily collected by Henderson.

It was United who took the lead in the 58th minute due to a goalkeeping error by Vicinte Guaita who dropped Oliver Norwood's corner over the line to gift them a lucky goal.

The Spanish stopper then pushed out Norwoods free-kick to keep Palace in the game.

Palace fought back with a James McArthur strike that Henderson was forced to parry, while James Tomkins had a header put wide.

On 73 minutes, referee Andy Madley showed Palace right-back Joel Ward a red card for a foul on Enda Stevens, but downgraded it to a yellow after viewing replays on the pitchside monitor.

Despite that let-off, Palace couldn't breach the Blades goal with the visitors completing a double over the Eagles.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, McArthur (Kouyate 85), McCarthy (Meyer 80), Milivojevic, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke (Townsend 75).

Not used: Hennessey, Dann, Kelly, Riedewald.

Sheffield Utd: Henderson, Basham, Egan, OConnell, Baldock, Stevens, Berge (Lundstram 64), Norwood, Fleck, Sharp (Mousset 62), McBurnie (Osborn 90).

Not used: Jagielka, L Freeman, Verrips, Robinson.

