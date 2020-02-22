Palace sink Newcastle for a deserved victory

February 22 2020

Crystal Palace got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at home to Newcastle United.

It was Palace's first three points of 2020 and the first win in their last eight league matches.

They showed early attacking intent and only two excellent stops from Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka, from Gary Cahill and Scott Dann headers off corners, denied them an early lead.

Christian Benteke then someone put a glorious headed opportunity wide of the goal from six yards.

While Palace goalie Vicente Guaita had to be at full stretch to push out a long-range strike from Joelinton.

The hosts finally got the breakthrough a minute before the break when Patrick van Aanholt lashed home a free-kick from outside the area.

Two minutes after the interval, Jordan Ayew was inches away from doubling the lead but his shot struck the foot of the post.

And Guaita was called into action again by tipping over a vicious effort from Fabian Schar.

Deep into stoppage time, Valentino Lazaro cynically hauled down Wilfried Zaha when he was through on goal. The Newcastle man was shown a straight red and the Eagles saw out the win.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Ward, McArthur, Kouyate (Riedewald 89), McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke (Tosun 89).

Not used: Hennessey, Kelly, Pierrick, Meyer, Townsend.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Rose (Ritchie 71), Schar, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lazaro, Saint-Maximin, Bentaleb, S Longstaff, Almiron (Gayle 71), Joelinton.

Not used: Darlow, Hayden, Lejeune, Yedlin, M.Longstaff.

