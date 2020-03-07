Palace edge closer to survival after victory

March 7 2020

Crystal Palace won a third straight Premier League game after a 1-0 success at home to Watford.

In a bad-tempered game, Watford began the sharper of the two sides without really testing Palace stopper Vicente Guaita.

But it was the Eagles who went ahead on the 28 minutes through Jordan Ayew who fired home from the edge of the area for his eighth goal of the season.

After the break, Hornets keeper Ben Foster kept out Wilfried Zaha's tame shot, while Guaita made a flying save to push out Troy Deeney's long-ranger.

Christian Benteke almost added another with an acrobatic bicycle kick from a Patrick van Aanholt cross.

Palace ended up securing another 1-0 victory and third successive clean sheet to move up to 39 points.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Dann, Cahill, Ward, McArthur (Milivojevic 70), Kouyate, McCarthy, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke.

Not used: Hennessey, Kelly, Riedewald, Schlupp, Meyer, Townsend.

Watford: Foster, Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenia, Capoue, Hughes (Gray 84), Doucoure, Sarr, Pereyra (Pussetto 74), Deeney (Welbeck 74).

Not used: Gomes, Dawson, Mariappa, Chalobah.

