Eagles cruise to victory on Premier League restart

June 20 2020

Crystal Palace's first game since the continuation of the Premier League resulted in a comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Roy Hodgson was able to pick a strong lineup, with an up front three of Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew.

The Eagles started the game brilliantly, and took the lead in the 12th minute through a perfectly executed free kick by captain Luka Milivojevic.

Palace continued their dominance of the game and doubled their lead on 23 minutes, when Zaha fed the ball to Patrick Van Aanholt on the left, and the Dutchman's cut back fell nicely to Ayew who slotted the ball past a despairing Aaron Ramsdale in the Bournemouth goal.

The second half was a more cagey affair with little chances for both sides. The Eagles were content to run the game down towards the end, and restricted the hosts to just one shot on target for the whole match.

The win, which was the Palace's fourth straight victory in a row, moves them up to ninth in the table with 42 points.

