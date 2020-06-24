Palace thrashed by rampant Reds

June 24 2020

Crystal Palace crashed to a 4-0 defeat away to champions-elect Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's team edged closer to the Premier League crown after a dominant Anfield display.

Palace's cause was not helped with star man Wilfried Zaha limping off after just 14 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold fired Liverpool ahead with a superb free-kick eight minutes later.

Mohamed Salah converted from Fabinho's slide-rule pass seconds before the interval.

There was no way back for Palace when Fabinho's 30-yard rasper flew beyond Wayne Hennessey on 54 minutes.

Sadio Mane then made it 4-0 in the 69th minute from Salah's assist to complete the thrashing.

Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson (Keita 83), Alexander-Arnold (Williams 73), Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson (Oxlade-Chamberlain 63), Salah, Mane (Elliott 83), Firmino (Minamino 73).

Not used: Adrian, Lovren, Origi, Jones.

Palace: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Cahill, Ward, Zaha (Meyer 14), McArthur (Riedewald 65), McCarthy, Kouyate (Milivojevic 65), Townsend, Ayew (Pierrick 83).

Not used: Henderson, Dann, Mitchell, Tavares.

