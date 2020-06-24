Palace thrashed by rampant Reds

June 24 2020
Crystal Palace crashed to a 4-0 defeat away to champions-elect Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp's team edged closer to the Premier League crown after a dominant Anfield display.
Palace's cause was not helped with star man Wilfried Zaha limping off after just 14 minutes.
Trent Alexander-Arnold fired Liverpool ahead with a superb free-kick eight minutes later.
Mohamed Salah converted from Fabinho's slide-rule pass seconds before the interval.
There was no way back for Palace when Fabinho's 30-yard rasper flew beyond Wayne Hennessey on 54 minutes.
Sadio Mane then made it 4-0 in the 69th minute from Salah's assist to complete the thrashing.
Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson (Keita 83), Alexander-Arnold (Williams 73), Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson (Oxlade-Chamberlain 63), Salah, Mane (Elliott 83), Firmino (Minamino 73).
Not used: Adrian, Lovren, Origi, Jones.
Palace: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Cahill, Ward, Zaha (Meyer 14), McArthur (Riedewald 65), McCarthy, Kouyate (Milivojevic 65), Townsend, Ayew (Pierrick 83).
Not used: Henderson, Dann, Mitchell, Tavares.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Season ticket refunds
at 3.43pm by StainesPalace
Sean Dyche
at 3.41pm by DANGERCLOSE
Jaden Raymond
at 3.35pm by DANGERCLOSE
Zaha
at 3.16pm by Eaglehamster
Liverpool v Palace match thread
at 3.10pm by Tickled pink
Season ticket refunds
at 3.00pm by JRW2
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2020 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.