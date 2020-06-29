Palace sunk by Burnley in dour clash

June 29 2020
Crystal Palace crashed to a 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles were back on their own patch for the first time since the Premier League restarted this month.
But they put in a subdued performance and barely threatened the Clarets goal throughout the 90 minutes.
Both teams have failed to score in the first half more than anyone else this season (24 each).
So it was no surprise that it was goalless when they returned to the dressing rooms at the interval.
Burnley scored what proved to be the only goal of the game on 62 minutes from a Ben Mee diving header off Ashley Westwood's free-kick.
Palace keeper Vicente Guaita got a hand to the ball but he really should have saved it.
The defeat pushes Palace down to 11th place in the table and further adrift of an elusive Europa League spot.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyate (McCarthy 45), McArthur, Townsend (Meyer 77), Zaha, Ayew.
Not used: Hennessey, Sakho, Woods, Tavares, Mitchell, Riedewald, Pierrick.
Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Pieters, Brownhill, Cork (Long 70), Westwood, McNeil, Vydra.
Not used: Peacock-Farrell, Jensen, Thompson, Dunne, Thomas, Goodridge.
