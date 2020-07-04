Palace put in a flat display in Leicester defeat

July 4 2020
Crystal Palace lost their third game in a row with a 3-0 defeat at Leicester City.
The lacklustre run of results has surely put an end to their chances of an Europa League position.
The hosts dominated possession in a poor first half with Justin James' shot hitting the bar being the only highlight.
They went in front on 49 minutes when Kelechi Iheanacho slotted in an excellent, low left-wing cross from Youri Tielemens which Vincente Guaita should have gobbled up.
Jamie Vardy scored his 100th Premier League goal in the 77th minute after another Palace error.
Mamadou Sakho dallied and slipped with the ball inside the penalty area which allowed Harvey Barnes to set up the simplest of finishes for Vardy.
Into stoppage time, Vardy got his second by breaking clear of the Palace back line on a counter-attack and chipping Guaita to score.
Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt (Mitchell 83), Sakho, Cahill, Ward, McArthur (McCarthy 69), Milivojevic, Riedewald (Kouyate 60), Ayew, Zaha, Benteke (Townsend 82).
Not used: Hennessey, Dann, Meyer, Woods, Pierrick.
Leicester: Schmeichel, Chilwell (Bennett 45), Soyuncu, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Iheanacho (Praet 64), Tielemans (Choudhury 89), Perez (Barnes 75), Albrighton (Fuchs 75), Vardy.
Not used: Morgan, Gray, Ward, Mendy.
