Palace harshly defeated by United

July 19 2020 6.52am

July 16 2020

Patrick van Aanholt

Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 at home to Manchester United.

Roy Hodgson's side could count themselves unlucky with two key decisions going in favour of United.

The Eagles were denied a penalty just before half-time when Wilfried Zaha tangled with Victor Lindelof in the area.

Shortly after Marcus Rashford then broke the deadlock with a neat finish in first-half stoppage time.

Palace striker Jordan Ayew had a 'goal' ruled out by VAR for a very marginal offside in the 55th minute.

Anthony Martial compounded Palace's luck by giving United a two-goal cushion in the 78th minute after a good team move.

Patrick van Aanholt had to be carried off on a stretcher while trying to stop the goal as Palace slipped to their sixth consecutive defeat.

Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt (Mitchell 84), Sakho, Dann, Ward, McArthur (Schlupp 72), Milivojevic, McCarthy (Riedewald 83), Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Not used: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Kouyate, Meyer, Pierrick.

United: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay (Matic 63), Pogba, Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood (Lingard 63), Martial.

not used: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Mata, Fred, James, Ighalo.

