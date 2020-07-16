Palace harshly defeated by United

July 16 2020
Crystal Palace were defeated 2-0 at home to Manchester United.
Roy Hodgson's side could count themselves unlucky with two key decisions going in favour of United.
The Eagles were denied a penalty just before half-time when Wilfried Zaha tangled with Victor Lindelof in the area.
Shortly after Marcus Rashford then broke the deadlock with a neat finish in first-half stoppage time.
Palace striker Jordan Ayew had a 'goal' ruled out by VAR for a very marginal offside in the 55th minute.
Anthony Martial compounded Palace's luck by giving United a two-goal cushion in the 78th minute after a good team move.
Patrick van Aanholt had to be carried off on a stretcher while trying to stop the goal as Palace slipped to their sixth consecutive defeat.
Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt (Mitchell 84), Sakho, Dann, Ward, McArthur (Schlupp 72), Milivojevic, McCarthy (Riedewald 83), Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.
Not used: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Kouyate, Meyer, Pierrick.
United: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay (Matic 63), Pogba, Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood (Lingard 63), Martial.
not used: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Mata, Fred, James, Ighalo.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
I am Absolutely Sick of...
at 2.40am by Vaibow
Roy IN. Stop scapegoating him!
at 11.46pm by Rachid Rachid Rachid
Roy IN. Stop scapegoating him!
at 11.24pm by Spiderman
I am Absolutely Sick of...
at 11.15pm by Rachid Rachid Rachid
Roy IN. Stop scapegoating him!
at 10.29pm by cryrst
I am Absolutely Sick of...
at 10.23pm by Canterbury Palace
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2020 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.