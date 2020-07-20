Palace torn apart by Wolves

July 20 2020

Crystal Palace suffered a 2-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The result was Palace's seventh successive loss  and they failed to score in six of those defeats.

They started brightly with Jeffrey Schlupp fizzing a shot inches past the post early on.

Mamadou Sakho became their third injured centre half when he limped off in the 22nd minute.

And there was no way back when Wolves got the opening goal four minutes before half-time.

Joao Moutinho sent a perfect chipped pass to the on-running Matt Doherty, who crossed for an unmarked Podence to head home.

Wolves made the game safe in the 68th minute after Jonny's brilliant turn and shot in the area off an assist from Raul Jimenez.

Wolves: Patricio, Coady, Jonny, Boly, Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Traore (Neto 81), Dendoncker, Jimenez, Podence (Jota 72).

Not used: Ruddy, Kilman, Buur, Saiss, Vinagre, Gibbs-White, Jordao.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Sakho (Kouyate 22), Dann, Ward, Schlupp (Riedewald 72), McArthur, McCarthy, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Not used: Henderson, Kelly, Woods, Kirby, Meyer, Pierrick, Gordon.

