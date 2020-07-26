Palace draw comfort against Spurs

July 26 2020
Crystal Palace finished the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.
The result at Selhurst Park ended a run of seven straight defeats for Roy Hodgson's side.
Spurs took the lead through Harry Kane in the 13th minute who scored with a low strike from Giovani lo Celso's pass.
Eight minutes after the break, Jeffrey Schlupp equalised for Palace by lashing home a right-foot shot after Tottenham failed to clear a corner.
The Eagles could have won it late on but centre half Scott Dann nodded past the post.
Palace ended the campaign in 14th position in the Premier League table with 43 points.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell, Schlupp (Milivojevic 85), McArthur (Riedewald 69), McCarthy, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.
Not used: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Kirby, Meyer, Pierrick, Gordon.
Spurs: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko (Skipp 79), Winks, Lo Celso (Bergwijn 60), Lucas (Sanchez 90), Kane, Son (Alli 79).
Not used: Vertonghen, Lamela, Sessegnon, Gazzaniga, Tanganga.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Palace v Spurs
at 7.00am by cryrst
Zaha Rumours
at 6.02am by Casual
Zaha Rumours
at 5.44am by The Dolphin
Watford Relegated
at 12.06am by Mapletree
Palace v Spurs
at 12.03am by jeeagles
Watford Relegated
at 11.59pm by Rudi Hedman
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2020 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.