Palace draw comfort against Spurs

July 26 2020

Crystal Palace finished the season with a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The result at Selhurst Park ended a run of seven straight defeats for Roy Hodgson's side.

Spurs took the lead through Harry Kane in the 13th minute who scored with a low strike from Giovani lo Celso's pass.

Eight minutes after the break, Jeffrey Schlupp equalised for Palace by lashing home a right-foot shot after Tottenham failed to clear a corner.

The Eagles could have won it late on but centre half Scott Dann nodded past the post.

Palace ended the campaign in 14th position in the Premier League table with 43 points.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell, Schlupp (Milivojevic 85), McArthur (Riedewald 69), McCarthy, Townsend, Zaha, Ayew.

Not used: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Kirby, Meyer, Pierrick, Gordon.

Spurs: Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko (Skipp 79), Winks, Lo Celso (Bergwijn 60), Lucas (Sanchez 90), Kane, Son (Alli 79).

Not used: Vertonghen, Lamela, Sessegnon, Gazzaniga, Tanganga.

