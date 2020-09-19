Excellent Eagles triumph at Old Trafford

September 19 2020

Crystal Palace put in a superb performance to win 3-1 away at Manchester United in their second Premier League game of the season.

Palace got off to a dream start in the seventh minute when Jeffery Schlupp was released down the left and crossed the ball to the back post to Andros Townsend who slotted home past David de Gea.

The Eagles doubled their lead in the second half in controversial circumstances. Jordan Ayew's shot came off the hand of Victor Lindelöf, and referee Martin Atkinson awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Ayew stepped up to take the spot kick, but his tame shot was saved by de Gea - however Atkinson ordered the penalty to be re-taken, adjudging de Gea had come off his line.

Wilfried Zaha, who was captaining Palace for the first time in a competitive game, slammed home the re-taken penalty.

The home side fought back and scored a goal six minutes later through their new signing Donny van de Beek.

However it was Palace who then secured their victory on 85 minutes through a second goal by Zaha.

After their victory last week against Southampton, that's a full 6 out of 6 points for the Eagles - next up, Everton, who have also won their first two games.

Zaha told cpfc.co.uk after the game: "Being captain for the side today, especially at Old Trafford, Im buzzing we managed to get the three points.

"I feel like weve got so much quality in the team, we just need to put it on the pitch. Before the game, I was telling the team: 'Believe in yourselves. Dont be scared to play your game.' Obviously today we showed it and Im not surprised by the two games we managed to win."

2020/21 match reports

2020/21 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?