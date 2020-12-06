Five-star show from the Eagles

December 6 2020
Crystal Palace took advantage of 10-man West Bromwich Albion to thrash them 5-1 away.
It was the first time Palace have scored five goals on the road in the Premier League.
Wilfried Zaha, back after a two-game absence after testing positive for Covid-19, was instrumental in the eighth-minute opener.
He latched onto Luka Milivojevic's quick free-kick to send in a dangerous low cross that was turned into his own net by Darnell Furlong.
West Brom drew level on the half-hour mark after Conor Gallagher drove a low strike into the bottom corner.
The game's turning point came four minutes later when the Baggies' Matheus Pereira was shown a red card after he made contact with his studs on Patrick van Aanholt's chest while on the ground. Referee Paul Tierney made his decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor.
Ten minutes after the break, Zaha restored Palace's lead with a powerful strike off James McArthur's feed.
Christian Benteke nabbed a rare goal to make it 3-1 with a low header from Patrick van Aanholt's cut-back in the 55th minute.
Zaha fired home from close range for his second goal on 68 minutes after a driving run into the box from Eberechi Eze.
Then Benteke added another himself and Palace's fifth of the day with a nice turn and finish inside the area.
West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Ivanovic, Bartley, Ajayi, Phillips, Diangana (Krovinovic 45), Gallagher, Sawyers (O'Shea 80), Pereira, Grant (Robinson 62).
Not used: Button, Gibbs, Grosicki, Austin.
Palace: Guaita, Van Aanholt, Kouyate, Cahill, Clyne, McArthur (Riedewald 72), Milivojevic, Schlupp (Ayew 74), Eze, Zaha (Batshuayi 81), Benteke.
Not used: Butland, Ward, Sakho, Townsend.
