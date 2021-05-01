Eagles undone by City

May 1 2021

Crystal Palace succumb to a 2-0 defeat at home against league leaders Manchester City.

Roy Hodgson made a couple of changes to the lineup that played against Leicester City - bringing in Tyrick Mitchell at left back, and Andros Townsend replacing Jordan Ayew on the right side of midfield.

The Eagles had a solid first half, restricting City to a few chances, and even had a good chance themselves through Christian Benteke, whose swiveled shot in the six yard box was saved by Ederson.

In the second half, City who had made eight changes to their Champions League Semi Final lineup against Paris St Germain, stepped up a gear and were in front after 57 minutes. Aguero picked up the ball just outside the box on the bounce and excellently half volleyed the ball past Vicente Guaita.

Two minutes later the Eagles found themselves two down through Torres and it was game over by then.

Palace now need to focus on picking up more points against Sheffield United next weekend.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Kouyate, Dann, Riedewald (Schlupp, 59), Eze, Milivojevic, Townsend (Ayew, 82), Zaha, Benteke (Mateta, 67)

Subs not used: McCarthy, Butland, Batshuayi, Cahill, van Aanholt, Kelly

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Mendy, Ake, Laporte, Torres, Fernandinho (Zinchenko, 67), Rodri, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus

