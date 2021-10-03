Palace come from behind to claim draw

October 3 2021

Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Leicester City.

The draw means Patrick Vieira is the first Palace manager to avoid defeat in his first four Premier League home games.

Vieira will be unhappy his side gifted the opening goal to the Foxes just past the half-hour mark.

Joachim Andersen tried to be too clever with the ball which allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to nick it off him and score with just Vicente Guaita to beat.

Six minutes later, Jamie Vardy took advantage of more slack Palace defending to net Leicester's second.

In the second half, Odsonne Edouard almost got Palace back in the game but his effort hit the crossbar.

They finally got the breakthrough when substitute Michael Olise volleyed home Tyrick Mitchell's cross at the second attempt.

Olise, aged 19 years and 295 days, is the first teenager to score for Palace in the Premier League since Clinton Morrison in May 1998.

Jeffrey Schlupp then leapt off the bench to head a deserved equaliser for 2-2 in the 72nd minute with only his second touch.

The Eagles remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park but will feel it was another two points dropped.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher (Schlupp 71), Milivojevic, McArthur, Ayew (Olise 53), Edouard (Benteke 84), Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Clyne, Kelly.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Barnes, Tielemans, Vardy, Iheanacho (Maddison 71), Choudhury (Soumare 60), Vestergaard, Castagne, Lookman (Albrighton 80).

Not used: Ward, Perez, Amartey, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka.

2020/21 results

2020/21 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here