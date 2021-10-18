Palace again drop points late on

October 18 2021

Crystal Palace conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at Arsenal.

Palace were heading for victory before substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted Arsenal's second goal in the dying seconds.

The Gunners started brightly and had taken an eighth-minute lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Nicolas Pepe's effort was pushed out by Vicente Guaita's diving save and Aubameyang reacted quickest to divert the ball into the net.

Five minutes after the break, Christian Benteke made it 1-1 with a low shot into the bottom corner after Thomas Partey was robbed by Jordan Ayew.

Palace went in front on 73 minutes through a counter attack which was finished by Odsonne Edouard's shot that went in off the bar.

Kieran Tierney almost levelled the scores but his strike smashed the ball against the crossbar.

Then in the fifth minute of time added-on, Lacazette put away a loose ball from close range after Palace failed to clear their lines.

Palace let in a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 at home to Brighton last month.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Kouyate 67), McArthur, Gallagher, Benteke, Edouard (Tomkins 82), Ayew (Olise 71).

Not used: Butland, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Partey (Martinelli 80), Gabriel, Saka (Lokonga HT), Odegaard (Lacazette 67), Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Tomiyasu, Pepe.

Not used: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Soares, Tavares, Elneny.

