Palace waste points again

October 23 2021

Crystal Palace threw away another lead, this time drawing 1-1 at home to Newcastle.

It was another two points dropped for the Eagles as they had to settle for a fourth successive Premier League draw.

Palace dominated the first half with 79 per cent possession but were unable to find the net before half-time.

Christian Benteke got closest to scoring but could only nod Michael Olise's cross onto the base of the post.

Benteke put his team ahead 11 minutes after the break with a close-range header off Tyrick Mitchell's delivery.

The Belgian also saw a header loop off the top of the Newcastle crossbar.

Newcastle equalised against the run of play on 65 minutes with an acrobatic volley from Callum Wilson.

Benteke wasted a glorious chance to but Palace back in front but he fired into the side-netting from James McArthur's through ball when it was easier to score.

And the striker thought he had given Palace a late headed winner but VAR ruled his effort out due to a Marc Guehi foul in the build-up.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Milivojevic (Schlupp 73), McArthur, Gallagher (Mateta 86), Olise (Zaha 66), Benteke, Edouard.

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Clyne, Hughes, Kouyate, Ayew.

Newcastle: Darlow, Clark, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hayden, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser (Almiron 66), Longstaff (Willock 66), Saint-Maximin (Joelinton 81), Wilson.

Not used: Gillespie, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Murphy, Gayle.

