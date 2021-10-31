Palace seal memorable win at the Etihad

October 31 2021

Crystal Palace secured a second win of the season, winning 2-0 against Manchester City.

The Eagles got off to flying start when Connor Gallagher capitalised on some sloppy play at the back for the home side, and fed Wilfried Zaha whose bobbled shot eluded Ederson in the City goal, to make it 1-0 Palace.

Manchester City's afternoon got a whole lot more difficult just before half time when Aymeric Laporte brought down Zaha to deny him a clear goal scoring opportunity, and referee Andre Marriner showed him a red card.

City thought they'd got back in the game in the second half through Gabriel Jesus, but his goal was chalked off for offside.

The Eagles sealed the points two minutes before the end when a quick counter attack was rounded off by Gallagher to seal a fantastic win for the away side.

Palace: Guaita, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Gallagher, Kouyate (Olise, 85), McArthur, Edouard (Schlupp, 73), Ayew (Benteke, 65), Zaha

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here