Palace too strong for Wolves

November 6 2021

Crystal Palace ran out 2-0 winners at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The victory means that Palace are unbeaten in their opening six home fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1993/94.

Palace had most of the possession in the first half but were unable to test Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

However, Patrick Vieira's side went ahead just past the hour mark when Wilfried Zaha slotted James McArthur's through-ball into the far corner.

The linesman flagged for 'offside' but the decision was overruled by VAR for Zaha to claim his second goal in as many games.

Ten minutes later, referee Graham Scott awarded Wolves a penalty. However, VAR ruled that Joel Ward's foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri was just outside the area and overturned the official's decision.

Palace then doubled their lead with 12 minutes to go after Conor Gallagher's goal-bound shot took a deflection off Wolves defender Conor Coady into the net.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, McArthur (Schlupp 80), Kouyate, Gallagher, Zaha, Edouard (Olise 80), Benteke (Ayew 89).

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Kelly, Clyne, Riedewald, Milivojevic.

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Neves, Ait-Nouri, Trincao (Podence 68), Semedo (Traore 68), Moutinho, Hee-Chan, Jimenez.

Not used: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Cundle, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker.

