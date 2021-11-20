Eagles draw thriller at Turf Moor

November 20 2021

Crystal Palace drew 3-3 in an entertaining contest away at Burnley.

Palace twice threw away leads to draw for the seventh time out their 12 games this season.

Christian Benteke gave them an ideal start with an eighth-minute deflected shot in off the post.

The Eagles again showed their weakness at set-pieces by conceding two goals inside eight minutes.

Ben Mee climbed above Cheikhou Kouyate to nod in a Burnley equaliser in the 19th minute.

Then an unmarked Chris Wood put the Clarets in front on 27 minutes with another header.

Benteke got his second of the day on 36 minutes with a low shot from Conor Gallagher's pass.

On 42 minutes, Marc Guehi netted his first Palace goal to make it 3-2 with a cool finish after Luka Milivojevic's effort was parried by Nick Pope.

However, Maxwel Cornet brought the scores level again with a rasping volley four minutes after the interval.

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet (Vydra 84), Wood (Rodriguez 80).

Not used: Hennessey, Cork, Lennon, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Milivojevic (Edouard 87), Gallagher (Schlupp 81), Ayew (Olise 58), Benteke, Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, Clyne, Kelly.

