Eagles lose unbeaten home record

November 28 2021

Crystal Palace had a disappointing afternoon at Selhurst Park, losing 2-1 to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

With Joachim Andersen picking up a last minute hamstring injury, Patrick Vieira opted to bring in James Tomkins to replace him. Michael Olise was prefered to Jordan Ayew on the right of midfield.

Wilfried Zaha had a good opportunity to put the Eagles ahead in the first half but he dragged his shot wide of the post.

After 15 minutes Palace were behind, conceding from yet another set piece. A corner was floated to the back post, eluding Tomkins and Cheikhou Kouyate, and Matt Targett blasted Villa ahead.

After the break, Palace had a great chance to equalise but referee Michael Salisbury halted play after Zaha was fouled, and didn't spot the advantage that could have put Christian Benteke and Conor Gallagher in a position to shoot at goal.

In the final quarter of the game Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz was shown a red card for a challenge on Kouyate, but after a VAR review Salisbury downgraded the red to a yellow after consulting the pitch side monitor.

Palace continued in search for an equaliser, but then Villa struck again with four minutes remaining of the 90. John McGinn curled a shot into the top corner from the edge of the box to double the visitors' lead.

In injury time Marc Guehi scored his second goal for the Eagles with a tap in from a Kouyate cross, but it was all too late, and the game finished 2-1 to the visitors.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Eze, 60), Kouyaté, Olise (Ayew, 87), Gallagher, Zaha (Edouard, 72), Benteke

Subs not used: Butland, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald

Aston Villa: Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Ramsey (Luiz, 67), Bailey (El Ghazi, 77), Watkins, Young (Buendía, 85)

Subs not used: Sanson, Steer, Tuanzebe, Ings, Hause, Chukwuemeka

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here