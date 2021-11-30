You are here: Home > News > Palace pay the penalty with last-gasp loss
December 3 2021 6.26am

Palace pay the penalty with last-gasp loss

November 30 2021

Leeds 1-0 Palace

Crystal Palace crashed to a stoppage-time 1-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Palace conceded yet another goal inside injury time having done the same against Brighton and Arsenal this season.

And it was let in from another set-piece after Marc Guehi was adjudged to have handled from a Leeds corner kick.

Referee Kevin Friend confirmed the decision after VAR got him to consult the pitch-side screen.

Raphinha converted the resulting penalty to ease their relegation worries.

Substitute Christian Benteke wasted Palace's best chance by heading wide from less than six yards late on.

Leeds: Meslier, Phillips, Llorente, Cooper, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts (Cresswell 90), Struijk (Firpo 45), Klich (Rodrigo 45), James.

Not used: Klaesson, Harrison, Gelhardt, Summerville, Shackleton, Jenkins.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Mitchell, Tomkins, Guehi, Kouyate, Gallagher, Schlupp (Hughes 80), Ayew (Olise 90), Zaha, Edouard (Benteke 67).

Not used: Butland, Kelly, Clyne, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze.

