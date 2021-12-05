Palace crash at Old Trafford

December 5 2021

Crystal Palace were defeated 1-0 away at Manchester United.

Palace have now suffered three Premier League losses in a row for the first time under manager Patrick Vieira.

United had the more of the play at Old Trafford but barely tested Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace's best chance came in the second half when Jordan Ayew drilled inches wide after James Tomkins nodded the ball across the face of the goal.

Then Fred popped up with United's winner in the 77th minute with a 20-yard effort that flew into the top corner.

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Rashford (Elanga 76), Fernandes (Van de Beek 86), Sancho (Greenwood 62), Ronaldo.

Not used: Henderson, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Wan-Bissaka, Matic.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate (Eze 84), Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew (Olise 84), Benteke (Edouard 66), Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Milivojevic, Hughes, Mateta, Kelly, Riedewald.

