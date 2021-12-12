Gallagher at the double in Eagles win

December 12 2021

Crystal Palace returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success at home to Everton.

The Eagles ended a run of three successive defeats with a deserved victory at Selhurst Park.

They had the better of the opening chances and took the lead four minutes before half-time.

Jordan Ayew picked up Demarai Gray's poor pass and he fed Conor Gallagher to fire home from close range.

James Tomkins poked in the second goal at the back post after 62 minutes following a corner by Will Hughes.

However, substitute Salomon Rondon got Everton back in the game for 2-1 in the 70th minute.

Into stoppage time, Gallagher sealed all three points for Palace with a wonder strike into the top corner for his sixth goal of season.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell (Clyne 90), Kouyate, Hughes (Schlupp 73), Gallagher, Zaha, Edouard (Benteke 73), Ayew.

Not used: Butland, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Kelly.

Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Richarlison (Rondon 58), Delph (Gordon 58), Gray, Townsend, Doucoure, Gomes, Godfrey, Coleman.

Not used: Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Gbamin, Brenthwaite, Simms, Onyango.

