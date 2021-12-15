Eagles make their point

December 15 2021

Crystal Palace played out a 2-2 draw at home to Southampton.

The Eagles claimed their eighth draw from 17 Premier League matches this season and climb to 11th.

They got off to an ideal start when Wilfried Zaha was slipped in by Odsonne Edouard to fire Palace in front after just two minutes.

Saints levelled matters on 32 minutes with a James Ward-Prowse free-kick that flew past the out-stretched Jack Butland and into the top corner.

The away side then took the lead with a long-range snap shot from Armando Broja that arrowed into the net.

In the 65th minute, Jordan Ayew netted from an acute angle for his first goal in 43 league games and earned his team a point.

Palace are next in action on Saturday away at Watford. They will fancy their chances against the Hornets and are worth backing at LV BET for the victory.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins (Andersen 81), Guehi, Ward, Kouyate (Benteke 64), Hughes, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew (Olise 75), Edouard.

Not used: Guaita, Clyne, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Riedewald, Eze.

Southampton: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Lynaco, Romeu, Livramento, Tella (Walcott 82), Smallbone (Djenepo 70), Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Salisu, Broja (Long 70).

Not used: Lewis, Bednarek, Perraud, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Valery.

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 results

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here