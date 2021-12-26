You are here: Home > News > Palace lose out on Boxing Day
December 29 2021 11.28pm

Palace lose out on Boxing Day

December 26 2021

Wilfried Zaha is sent off against Tottenham.

A Covid-hit Crystal Palace are defeated 3-0 by Tottenham, with Wilfried Zaha getting sent off.

Due to a positive Covid-19 test on the day, Palace manager Patrick Vieira was absent from the touchline - assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge of the team instead.

There were also 8 players who were absent due to Covid-19 positive tests or injury - Guaita, Olise, Eze, Benteke, Milivojevic, Rak-Sakyi, Clyne, and McArthur.

Despite the missing players, the Eagles were able to name a starting lineup with only one change from the 2-2 draw against Southampton - Joachim Anderson coming in for Marc Guehi.

Palace started brightly, and were the better team for the first 25 minutes - breaking up play by pressing well, and neatly passing it around.

However the Eagles found themselves 1-0 down after 32 minutes when Lucas Moura crossed a ball into Harry Kane, who dispatched with ease past Jack Butland.

It got even worse two minutes later when, Moura himself was on the scoresheet with a powerful header.

To compound Palace's misery Wilfried Zaha picked up a second yellow card on 37 minutes for needlessly pushing away Davinson Sanchez during a duel.

The sending off made Palace's job to get back into the game too much of a task, and went further behind on 74 minutes when Heung-Min Son swept home Moura's cross from the right.

All in all, a very disappointing day, and with only a two day turn around to play Norwich on Tuesday at Selhurst Park.

Palace: Butland, Ward, Andersen, Tomkins, Mitchell (Ferguson, 82), Gallagher (Schlupp, 76), Hughes, Kouyaté, Ayew, Édouard (Mateta, 63), Zaha

Subs not used: Guéhi, Matthews, Kelly, Riedewald

Spurs: Lloris, Sánchez, Dier, Tanganga, Leite de Souza Junior, Skipp, Højbjerg (Ndombele, 79), Reguilón, Lucas Moura, Son (Gil, 76), Kane (Bergwijn, 64)

Subs not used: Doherty, Winks, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Davies

