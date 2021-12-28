Three and easy for Palace

December 28 2021
Crystal Palace got back to winning form with a 3-0 victory at home to Norwich City.
The Eagles made light work of the bottom club despite the absence of manager Patrick Vieira and other players due to Covid-19.
Norwich started the brighter of the sides but fell behind on eight minutes when Kenny McLean fouled Will Hughes in the area.
Odsonne Edouard dispatched the resulting penalty for 1-0 to Palace with his first goal since October.
Jean-Philippe Mateta added another goal 30 minutes later with an angled shot into the bottom corner.
Palace put the game beyond Norwich's reach with a Jeffrey Schlupp strike from a tight angle three minutes before half-time.
The visitors performed much better in the second half and both teams had chances to score but it finished 3-0 to Palace
Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen (Tomkins 83), Ward, Kouyate, Hughes (Milivojevic 73), Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta (Benteke 80), Edouard.
Not used: Butland, Matthews, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald.
Norwich: Gunn, Byram, Gibson, Gilmour, Tzolis (Rowe 68), Sørensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Giannoulis (Williams 45), Placheta (Sargent 80), Idah.
Not used: McGovern, McCracken, Dowell, Kabak, Mumba.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
HELP goal v millwall in 70s
at 10.53pm by Rachid Rachid Rachid
Youngters, Really?
at 10.47pm by Phils Barber
Youngters, Really?
at 10.45pm by Phils Barber
HELP goal v millwall in 70s
at 10.45pm by waterfordpal
Youngters, Really?
at 10.26pm by Swindy
Youngters, Really?
at 10.00pm by Phils Barber
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2021 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.