Three and easy for Palace

December 28 2021

Crystal Palace got back to winning form with a 3-0 victory at home to Norwich City.

The Eagles made light work of the bottom club despite the absence of manager Patrick Vieira and other players due to Covid-19.

Norwich started the brighter of the sides but fell behind on eight minutes when Kenny McLean fouled Will Hughes in the area.

Odsonne Edouard dispatched the resulting penalty for 1-0 to Palace with his first goal since October.

Jean-Philippe Mateta added another goal 30 minutes later with an angled shot into the bottom corner.

Palace put the game beyond Norwich's reach with a Jeffrey Schlupp strike from a tight angle three minutes before half-time.

The visitors performed much better in the second half and both teams had chances to score but it finished 3-0 to Palace

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen (Tomkins 83), Ward, Kouyate, Hughes (Milivojevic 73), Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta (Benteke 80), Edouard.

Not used: Butland, Matthews, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald.

Norwich: Gunn, Byram, Gibson, Gilmour, Tzolis (Rowe 68), Sørensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Giannoulis (Williams 45), Placheta (Sargent 80), Idah.

Not used: McGovern, McCracken, Dowell, Kabak, Mumba.

