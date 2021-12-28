You are here: Home > News > Three and easy for Palace
December 29 2021 11.29pm

Three and easy for Palace

December 28 2021

Palace 3-0 Norwich

Palace 3-0 Norwich

Crystal Palace got back to winning form with a 3-0 victory at home to Norwich City.

The Eagles made light work of the bottom club despite the absence of manager Patrick Vieira and other players due to Covid-19.

Norwich started the brighter of the sides but fell behind on eight minutes when Kenny McLean fouled Will Hughes in the area.

Odsonne Edouard dispatched the resulting penalty for 1-0 to Palace with his first goal since October.

Jean-Philippe Mateta added another goal 30 minutes later with an angled shot into the bottom corner.

Palace put the game beyond Norwich's reach with a Jeffrey Schlupp strike from a tight angle three minutes before half-time.

The visitors performed much better in the second half and both teams had chances to score but it finished 3-0 to Palace

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen (Tomkins 83), Ward, Kouyate, Hughes (Milivojevic 73), Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta (Benteke 80), Edouard.

Not used: Butland, Matthews, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald.

Norwich: Gunn, Byram, Gibson, Gilmour, Tzolis (Rowe 68), Sørensen, Lees-Melou, McLean, Giannoulis (Williams 45), Placheta (Sargent 80), Idah.

Not used: McGovern, McCracken, Dowell, Kabak, Mumba.

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 results

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

HELP goal v millwall in 70s
at 10.53pm by Rachid Rachid Rachid

Youngters, Really?
at 10.47pm by Phils Barber

Youngters, Really?
at 10.45pm by Phils Barber

HELP goal v millwall in 70s
at 10.45pm by waterfordpal

Youngters, Really?
at 10.26pm by Swindy

Youngters, Really?
at 10.00pm by Phils Barber

You are here: Home > News > Three and easy for Palace