Palace knock out Lions

January 8 2022
Crystal Palace progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win at local rivals Millwall.
Patrick Vieira fielded a strong side despite missing Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew, who were on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Palace went behind after 17 minutes after a howler by keeper Jack Butland who dallied with a back pass and kicked the ball straight to Benik Afobe who scored into an empty net.
Michael Olise got Palace level just seconds after the restart with a fine curling strike in off the post.
And the £8m summer signing from Reading crossed for on-loan striker Jean-Philippe Mateta to head home what proved to be the winner in the 58th minute.
Palace: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes (Milivojevic 81), Schlupp (Riedewald 88), Gallagher, Eze (Benteke, 64), Olise (Clyne 88), Mateta (Edouard 64).
Not used: Matthews, Kelly, Wells-Morrison, Rak-Sakyi.
Millwall: Long, McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Bradshaw (Smith, 81), Malone, Ojo (Boateng 81), Pearce (Bennett 62), Saville (Kieftenbeld 50), Afobe (Burey 81), Mitchell.
Not used: Bialkowski, Evans, Lovelace, Topalloj.
