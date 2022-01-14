Eagles and Seagulls share spoils

January 14 2022

Crystal Palace conceded late to draw 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

In an eventful M23 derby at the Amex Stadium, Palace would be the happier of the two sides with the result.

Brighton created lots of opportunities and should have taken the lead when they were awarded a penalty just before the break.

Will Hughes was deemed to have fouled Joel Veltman with his arm around his neck after referee Robert Jones consulted the pitchside VAR monitor.

However, Palace keeper Butland stopped Pascal Gross' poor effort from the spot kick.

From the resulting corner, Neal Maupay booted the ball out of Butland's hands and into the net. But the 'goal' was chalked out after another VAR review at the pitchside screen.

Jakub Moder hit the bar for the hosts after the restart but it was Palace who went ahead on 69 minutes.

Good work on the left saw Jeffrey Schlupp cut the ball back for Conor Gallagher to score his seventh goal of the season.

Then three minutes from time, Maupay's low cross was flicked in by Eagles defender Joachim Andersen at the near post.

Brighton: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Maupay, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross (March 72), Lallana (Lamptey 55), Moder, Burn, Veltman (Welbeck 72).

Not used: Scherpen, Alzate, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard, Ferguson.

Palace: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp, Olise (Benteke 80), Edouard (Mateta 65), Eze (Milivojevic 65).

Not used: Guaita, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi.

