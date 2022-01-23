Eagles cruelly lose out to Reds

January 23 2022
Crystal Palace were defeated 3-1 in controversial circumstances to Liverpool at Selhurst Park.
Patrick Vieira opted to make two changes to the starting lineup, bringing back Vicente Guaita in goal, and opting for Jean-Philippe Mateta to partner Odsonne Edouard up front, replacing Eberechi Eze.
The Eagles were 1-0 down inside eight minutes, when Virgil van Dijk nodded past Guaita, unmarked from a corner.
Just after the half hour mark, Palace went further behind when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slotted home at the far post, despite Roberto Firmino looking in an offside position in the build up.
Palace had their chances though, and really should have gone into the break level, with excellent chances from Michael Olise, and Mateta.
In the second half, Palace really took the game to Liverpool, and pulled a goal back on 55 minutes, when Mateta raced through on goal from an excellent pass from Jeffrey Schlupp, and squared the ball to Edouard to tap home.
Palace pressed for an equaliser, but were undone by a harsh penalty, given away a few minutes before the end, when Diogo Jota was cleared out by Guaita, but replays showed that Jota wasn't in control of the ball, and clearly stepped towards Guaita to make the incident look worse. Referee Kevin Friend originally waved the incident away, but VAR intervened, and Friend awarded the pen after consulting the video replay.
Fabinho slotted home the resulting spot kick, and the game finished 1-3 to the visitors.
Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes (Ayew, 77), Schlupp, Olise, Mateta (Benteke, 77), Édouard (Eze, 68)
Subs not used: Butland, Milivojevic, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Gomez, 90), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Minamino, 60), Firmino (Milner, 90), Jota
Subs not used: Konaté, Tsimikas, Gordon, Kelleher, Williams, Morton
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Wilf
at 11.08pm by Croydon-Trucker
Should We Field More Youngsters?
at 10.54pm by HeathMan
Should We Field More Youngsters?
at 9.40pm by doombear
Chris Armstrong in trouble (again)
at 8.14pm by kennybrowns leftfoot
Should We Field More Youngsters?
at 8.13pm by rikz
Palace fans sponsor Brighton fans walk...
at 8.02pm by ASCPFC
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2021 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.