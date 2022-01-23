Eagles cruelly lose out to Reds

January 23 2022

Crystal Palace were defeated 3-1 in controversial circumstances to Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira opted to make two changes to the starting lineup, bringing back Vicente Guaita in goal, and opting for Jean-Philippe Mateta to partner Odsonne Edouard up front, replacing Eberechi Eze.

The Eagles were 1-0 down inside eight minutes, when Virgil van Dijk nodded past Guaita, unmarked from a corner.

Just after the half hour mark, Palace went further behind when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slotted home at the far post, despite Roberto Firmino looking in an offside position in the build up.

Palace had their chances though, and really should have gone into the break level, with excellent chances from Michael Olise, and Mateta.

In the second half, Palace really took the game to Liverpool, and pulled a goal back on 55 minutes, when Mateta raced through on goal from an excellent pass from Jeffrey Schlupp, and squared the ball to Edouard to tap home.

Palace pressed for an equaliser, but were undone by a harsh penalty, given away a few minutes before the end, when Diogo Jota was cleared out by Guaita, but replays showed that Jota wasn't in control of the ball, and clearly stepped towards Guaita to make the incident look worse. Referee Kevin Friend originally waved the incident away, but VAR intervened, and Friend awarded the pen after consulting the video replay.

Fabinho slotted home the resulting spot kick, and the game finished 1-3 to the visitors.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Hughes (Ayew, 77), Schlupp, Olise, Mateta (Benteke, 77), Édouard (Eze, 68)

Subs not used: Butland, Milivojevic, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson, Riedewald

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Gomez, 90), Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Minamino, 60), Firmino (Milner, 90), Jota

Subs not used: Konaté, Tsimikas, Gordon, Kelleher, Williams, Morton

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here