Palace stroll past Pools

February 5 2022

Crystal Palace sailed into the next round of the FA Cup after a 2-0 home win over Hartlepool United.

The Eagles got off to a flying start when they took a fourth-minute lead against the League Two outfit.

Centre half Marc Guehi prodded home from Michael Olise's cross to score his third goal of the season.

Olise then got in on the act by making it 2-0 after 22 minutes from Conor Gallagher's assist.

Early in the second half, striker Jean-Philippe Mateta somehow shot an Olise cross against the upright, with Tyrick Michell firing the rebound over the bar.

Referee Peter Bankes was forced to halt play when a Hartlepool supporter suffered a medical emergency.

After the game resumed, Jack Butland made a sprawling save to deny Pools' Bryn Morris.

Palace ended up with the victory that takes them to the fifth round for the first time since the 2018/19 campaign.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell (Clyne 71), Kelly, Guehi, Ward (Adaramola 85), Schlupp (Hughes 71), Milivojevic, Gallagher, Olise, Eze (Edouard 71), Mateta (Benteke 79).

Not used: Guaita, Andersen, Ayew, Rak-Sakyi.

Hartlepool: Killip, Sterry, Ferguson (Fletcher 90), Liddle (Grey 60), Odusina, Shelton (White 60), Bogle (Cullen 90), Molyneux, Byrne, Crawford (Holohan 82), Morris.

Not used: Boyes, Smith, Ogle, Olomola.

