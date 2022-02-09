Palace pay the penalty

February 9 2022

Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw away at Norwich City.

The Eagles got off to the worst possible start by going behind after just 40 seconds.

Shortly after the kick-off, Milot Rashica out-ran Joel Ward down the left and crossed to Adam Idah who teed up Teemu Pukki to score.

Pukki was denied two further efforts thanks to fine defensive work by Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

Jean-Philippe Mateta got the ball in the Norwich net but it did not count as he was offside.

Palace drew level on 60 minutes with a stunning goal from Wilfried Zaha who cut in from the left and curled home from 20 yards.

The Londoners then had an excellent chance to go in front with a penalty after Max Aarons' foul on Mitchell.

However, Zaha's left foot slipped as he struck the spot-kick and he dragged it well wide of the goal.

Norwich: Gunn, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Placheta (Gilmour 64), Rashica, Lees-Melou (Normann 74), Williams, Pukki, McLean, Idah.

Not used: McGovern, Byram, Zimmermann, Dowell, Tzolis, Giannoulis, Rowe.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Schlupp (Eze 80), Zaha, Mateta (Edouard 80), Olise (Ayew 70).

Not used: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Clyne, McArthur, Benteke.

