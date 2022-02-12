Palace play out stalemate

February 12 2022

Crystal Palace were held to a goalless draw away at Brentford.

Yet another draw for Patrick Vieira's side means they are still to win a league game in 2022.

In a drab encounter, Palace keeper Vicente Guaita denied Bryan Mbeumo in a one-on-one early on.

Jordan Ayew blazed the Eagles' best chance high and wide when put through by Odsonne Edouard.

Brentford claimed for a penalty when Marc Guehi handled the ball under pressure from Christian Norgaard.

However, referee Simon Hooper deemed that Norgaard has nudged the Palace defender.

Despite having the greater possession, Palace were unable to properly test the Brentford goal and it ended 0-0.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Wissa (Ghoddos 82), Janelt (Dasilva 61), Mbeumo, Canos (Baptiste 87).

Not used: Fernandez, Lossl, Onyeka, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes (McArthur 66), Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew (Olise 77), Zaha, Edouard (Mateta 72).

Not used: Butland, Clyne, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Eze, Benteke.

