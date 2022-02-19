Palace lose to late Blues winner

February 19 2022

Crystal Palace suffered a last-minute 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

The result stretched Palace's winless run to six games in the league after they failed to register a shot on target.

Michael Olise hit a shot just past the upright early on, while Wilfried Zaha also fired inches wide of the goal.

Meanwhile, Vicente Guaita made rudimentary saves to keep out strikes from N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

After the break, Hakim Ziyech put the ball in the Palace net following substitute Jack Butland's save from Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian was adjudged to be offside by VAR.

Ziyech had better luck in the 89th minute when he volleyed home Marcos Alonso's cross from the left to break Palace hearts.

Zaha almost pulled one back for the hosts in stoppage time but again flashed his effort just past the post.

Palace: Guaita (Butland 45), Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew (Eze 85), Olise, Schlupp, Zaha.

Not used: Kelly, Adaramola, Milivojevic, Hughes, Mateta, Edouard, Benteke.

Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Christiensen, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek, 74), Silva, Kante (Kovacic 74), Lukaku, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr (Alonso 74).

Not used: Kepa, Werner, Chalobah, Niguez, Kenedy, Vale.

