Palace sting sorry Hornets

February 23 2022
Crystal Palace won their first league match of 2022 with a 4-1 success at Watford.
Jean-Philippe Mateta got the scoring under way in the 15th minute, with a turn and shot that took a deflection to wrong-foot keeper Ben Foster.
Watford were level just three minutes later after Moussa Sissoko nodded in Kiko Femenia's corner from close range.
Conor Gallagher restored Palace's lead with a neat touch and finish from Tyrick Mitchell's cross on 42 minutes for his eighth goal of the season.
Wilfried Zaha then increased the Eagles' advantage five minutes from time with a low strike off substitute Jordan Ayew's assist.
And Zaha saved his best until last by cutting in from the left and hitting a powerful shot into the back of the net for 4-1.
Watford: Foster, Kamara, Samir, Cathcart, Femenia, Cleverley (Kayembe 73), Louza, Sissoko, King (Hernandez 51), Sarr, Dennis.
Not used: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu.
Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Andersen, Guahi, Clyne, Hughes (McArthur 80), Kouyate, Gallagher, Olise (Ayew 73), Zaha, Mateta (Edouard 90).
Not used: Matthews, Kelly, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Eze, Benteke.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
New Viera chant
at 10.54am by eagleman13
New Viera chant
at 10.28am by Nicholas91
New Viera chant
at 10.19am by Dubai Eagle
Watford V CPFC Match Thread
at 10.18am by CrazyBadger
Burnley Predictions
at 10.16am by WJK1960
Not far off the relegation zone!!!
at 10.01am by doombear
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2021 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.