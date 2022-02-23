Palace sting sorry Hornets

February 23 2022

Crystal Palace won their first league match of 2022 with a 4-1 success at Watford.

Jean-Philippe Mateta got the scoring under way in the 15th minute, with a turn and shot that took a deflection to wrong-foot keeper Ben Foster.

Watford were level just three minutes later after Moussa Sissoko nodded in Kiko Femenia's corner from close range.

Conor Gallagher restored Palace's lead with a neat touch and finish from Tyrick Mitchell's cross on 42 minutes for his eighth goal of the season.

Wilfried Zaha then increased the Eagles' advantage five minutes from time with a low strike off substitute Jordan Ayew's assist.

And Zaha saved his best until last by cutting in from the left and hitting a powerful shot into the back of the net for 4-1.

Watford: Foster, Kamara, Samir, Cathcart, Femenia, Cleverley (Kayembe 73), Louza, Sissoko, King (Hernandez 51), Sarr, Dennis.

Not used: Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Kalu.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Andersen, Guahi, Clyne, Hughes (McArthur 80), Kouyate, Gallagher, Olise (Ayew 73), Zaha, Mateta (Edouard 90).

Not used: Matthews, Kelly, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Eze, Benteke.

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 results

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here