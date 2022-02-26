Another day another draw

February 26 2022

Crystal Palace earnt their 12th draw of the Premier League season with a 1-1 result against Burnley at Selhurst Park.

Palace made a great start to the game, when they went 1-0 up within nine minutes. Michael Olise's cross from the right, was touched home by Jeffrey Schlupp.

Olise, Tyrick Mitchell, and Nathaniel Clyne all had chances in the first half which was dominated by the Eagles.

In the second half, Burnley drew level after only a minute in. Aaron Lennon's cross from the right, took a deflection off Luka Milivojevic and past Jack Butland.

Palace had further chances to re-take the lead through Wilfried Zaha, first stinging Nick Pope's gloves with a fierce shot, and then hitting the far post after bursting into the box.

Burnley also had their chances, with their new signing Wout Weghorst heading powerfully from a corner, but Butland was equal to it.

In the end the Eagles had to settle for a point, much to the frustration of the home support.

Next game is Stoke City in the FA Cup fifth round on 1st March at Selhurst Park.

Palace: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic (Mateta, 60), McArthur, Olise, Zaha, Schlupp (Kouyaté, 84)

Subs not used: Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Guaita, Benteke, Édouard, Kelly

Burnley: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters (Taylor, 60), Lennon, Cork (Westwood, 60), Brownhill, McNeil, Weghorst, Rodriguez (Barnes, 88)

Subs not used: Lowton, Hennessey, Cornet, Collins, Bardsley, Long

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here