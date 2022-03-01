You are here: Home > News > Palace into the quarters
March 2 2022 5.59pm

Palace into the quarters

March 1 2022

Palace 2-1 Stoke

Crystal Palace progressed to the FA Cup quarter-finals after a 2-1 win at home to Stoke City.

The Eagles had to work hard for their victory against the Championship club at Selhurst Park.

In a dour first half, Palace's best chance was a penalty appeal turned down after Michael Olise tumbled in the area.

They improved after the break and went in front after 53 minutes with a rare goal from Cheikhou Kouyate.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's deflected shot form a corner fell to the midfielder and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Stoke levelled just five minutes later through Josh Tymon who fired home a Romaine Sawyers cross from the right byline.

Palace defender Joachim Andersen headed Liam Moore's 20-yard lob off the line after Jack Butland's weak punch out.

In the 82nd minute, substitute Jairo Riedewald nabbed the Palace winner after keeper Jack Bonham had fisted away Conor Gallagher's cross.

Palace: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Adaramola (Schlupp 64), Hughes (Milivojevic 78), Kouyate (Riedewald 78), Ayew (Gallagher 64), Olise, Zaha, Mateta (Benteke 90).

Not used: Guaita, Eze, Edouard, Kelly.

Stoke: Bonham, Smith, Allen, Chester (Fletcher 86), Moore, Tymon, Thompson, Harwood-Bellis, Powell (Campbell 86), Sawyers (Vrancic 79), Maja (Brown 67).

Not used: Bursik, Clucas, Wilmot, Duhaney, Wright-Phillips.

