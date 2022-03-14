Palace frustrate City at Selhurst

March 14 2022

Crystal Palace held league leaders Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

The result means Patrick Vieira's side are now five games unbeaten and are within one point of 10th-placed Southampton.

City dominated the encounter in front of a raucous Selhurst Park crowd but Palace defended stoutly and rode their luck at times.

Joao Cancelo struck the post from distance and Aymeric Laporte hit the rebound off target.

Michael Olise went close with an effort after good work from front man Jean-Philippe Mateta.

After the break Kevin de Bruyne hit the upright, before Riyad Mahrez forced Palace stopper Vicente Guaita into a brilliant one-handed block on the follow-up.

Then late on, Bernardo Silva placed Jack Grealish's pass wide of the Palace goal.

It was just the second time City did not score in the Premier League this season and the first since they lost 2-0 to Palace in October.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Schlupp, Kouyate, Gallagher, Zaha, Olise (Ayew 65), Mateta (Edouard 65).

Not used: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Eze, Benteke.

Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Walker, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden, Mahrez.

Not used: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mbete, Sterling, Jesus.

