Foursome Palace reach FA Cup semis

March 20 2022

Crystal Palace clinched a place in the FA Cup semi-final after a 4-0 win at home to Everton.

The Eagles weathered early pressure from Everton and went close to conceding on a couple of occasions.

They soon settled into the tie and went ahead against the run of play on 25 minutes after Marc Guehi headed in Michael Olise's corner.

Four minutes before the break, Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace a bigger cushion with a low finish following good work from Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha made it 3-0 on 79 minutes by converting the rebound after Olise's looped effort cannoned off the post.

Substitute Will Hughes then added a fourth goal in the 87th minute after Jordan Pickford's save from Connor Gallagher fell into his path.

Palace: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate (Hughes 83), Gallagher, Eze (Milivojevic 70), Zaha, Mateta (Edouard 70), Olise (Benteke, 83).

Not used: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Riedewald.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny (Calvert-Lewin 46), Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Townsend (Gray 17), Doucoure, Gomes, Godfrey, Coleman (Iwobi 73), Gordon.

Not used: Lonergan, Tyrer, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Price.

